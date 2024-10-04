Iranian general threatens Israel with attacks on energy sector

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) deputy commander Ali Fadavi warned on Friday that the IRGC would likely target Israeli infrastructure in the event of war between the two states. He specifically mentioned refineries and “energy sources” as possible targets.

IRGC deputy commander-in-chief Ali Fadavi named refineries and "energy sources" as possible targets, the Mehr news agency and state television reported.



On Tuesday, the Iranian forces fired around 200 missiles at Israel. The attack followed a series of targeted killings by Israel of key players in Iran's network of non-state allies, including high-ranking IRGC commanders.











