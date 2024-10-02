Israeli officials warn Iran will ‘pay a heavy price’ for missile attack, vows to respond at time of its own choosing

Israeli officials warned late Tuesday that Iran will "pay a heavy price" for its missile attack on the country.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in an address to the Israeli security cabinet that Tehran made a "big mistake" and "will pay for it."

Earlier, Israel's Army Radio reported the launch of 180 missiles at the country, revising an earlier estimate of at least 200.

Sirens sounded across dozens of cities and towns in southern and central Israel, halting all takeoffs and landings at Ben Gurion International Airport in Tel Aviv, according to Israel's Haaretz daily and Channel 7.

Israeli Army spokesman Daniel Hagari urged the public not to share videos of the Iranian missile strikes in televised remarks.

Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich wrote on X: "Like Gaza, Hezbollah and Lebanon, Iran will regret the moment."

Culture and Sports Minister Miki Zohar also commented on X, saying "the Iranian Supreme Leader, who made the most wrong decision in his life, will pay a very heavy price. This is the beginning of the end of the damned Iranian regime."

National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir had not yet responded to the Iranian attack, although a member of his far-right Otzma Yehudit party, Almog Cohen, said "Iran has declared war on the State of Israel. These foolish actions will open the gates of hell for them."

Diaspora Minister Amichai Chikli wrote in Persian on X: "Big mistake."

Israel's Ambassador to the UN, Danny Danon, posted on X: "Iran has now launched an attack against Israel. We are ready and prepared defensively and offensively. We will take all necessary measures to protect the citizens of Israel."

Opposition leaders also demanded a strong response.

Avigdor Lieberman, head of the Yisrael Beiteinu party, called for an immediate strike on Iran, urging Israel to "bomb all the oil, gas and nuclear facilities and destroy the refineries and dams."

"It's either us or them," he added.

Opposition leader Yair Lapid echoed his sentiments, saying "Israel is strong. Israel will win."

Benny Gantz, head of the National Unity party, wrote on X: "Iran crossed the border again. Israel has capabilities that have been developed over the years to strike at Iran, and the government has full backing to act with strength and determination."

"Whoever attacks will be attacked and will be hurt," he added.

Earlier, Israel said Iran had launched around 180 missiles in retaliation for the assassination of Hamas political leader Ismail Haniyeh and Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah.

Israel targeted Nasrallah and other Hezbollah commanders in an airstrike on the southern suburbs of Beirut on Sept. 27.

Haniyeh was killed in a strike on his residence during a visit to Tehran in late July.











