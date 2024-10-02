IRANS FOREIGN MINISTER PHONES EUROPEAN COUNTERPARTS AFTER ATTACK

 Contact Us
Iran's foreign minister phones European counterparts after attack

Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi confirmed a missile attack on Israel, warning that any Israeli retaliation would provoke a tougher response. The strike, claimed by Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, targeted key military sites in retaliation for the deaths of senior figures.

DPA MIDDLE EAST
Published October 02,2024
Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi spoke on the phone with European colleagues immediately after his country's missile attack on Israel, state media reported Wednesday.

Araghchi spoke with German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock as well as colleagues in the UK, France and other countries, according to Iranian news agency IRNA.

The missile attack on Israel has now been completed, Araghchi was quoted as saying by IRNA.

"But if the Zionist regime takes retaliatory action, our response will be even tougher," the minister said, referring to possible Israeli retaliation. He stressed that Iran does not seek an escalation, but does not fear war either.

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) say they fired 200 missiles at Israel on Tuesday evening. The attack was in retaliation for the killings of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh, Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah and an Iranian general, the powerful elite branch of the Iranian armed forces said.

Initial estimates by the Israeli army put the number of missiles fired at around 180.

Three Israeli air bases and the headquarters of the Israeli foreign intelligence service Mossad were the targets of the attack, according to Iran.