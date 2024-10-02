Iranian president arrives in Doha for 1st visit since taking office

Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian gives a joint press conference with Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani, in Doha on October 2, 2024. (AFP Photo)

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian arrived in Doha for his first visit to Qatar since taking office in July, Qatar-based Aljazeera reported Wednesday.

On Tuesday, the office of the emir, Amiri Diwan, announced Emir Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani would receive Pezeshkian at the Lusail Palace.

The two leaders are set to discuss "bilateral relations between the two countries, prospects for strengthening and developing them, in addition to discussing a number of regional and international issues of common interest," according to the Amiri Diwan.

The Iranian news agency IRNA reported that Pezeshkian's visit, which came at the invitation of the emir, would last two days.

IRNA noted that Pezeshkian is also scheduled to participate in the Asia Cooperation Dialogue forum.

Additionally, the Iranian president will take part in a high-level meeting between the delegations of Qatar and Iran, and a ceremony will be held to sign cooperation documents between the two countries.



















