Germany, France renew call for cease-fire between Israel, Hezbollah

German and French leaders renewed their call for an immediate cease-fire between Israel and Hezbollah, following their meeting in Berlin on Wednesday.

Chancellor Olaf Scholz and French President Emmanuel Macron discussed Middle East tensions and other international issues, a German government spokesperson said in a statement.

"They condemned the Iranian missile attacks on Israel in the strongest possible terms," Steffen Hebestreit said, referring to Iran's launching of more than 180 ballistic missiles at Israel on Tuesday evening.

"With regard to the conflict between Israel and Hezbollah, the leaders renewed their call, backed by numerous states, for an immediate cease-fire, and for the implementation of UN Security Council Resolution 1701," he added.

Hebestreit said Scholz and Macron also discussed the agenda of the upcoming EU summit in mid-October, and Western support for Ukraine, and agreed that "Germany and France will continue to support Ukraine for as long as necessary."