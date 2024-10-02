China opposes Israeli incursion into Lebanon

Smoke billows amid the ongoing hostilities between Hezbollah and Israeli forces, as seen from Tyre, southern Lebanon October 2, 2024. (REUTERS Photo)

China on Wednesday said it opposes violations of Lebanon's sovereignty, security, and territorial integrity, as well as moves that fuel "antagonism" and escalate tensions.

Beijing is "deeply" concerned about the turmoil in the Middle East, a spokesperson for the Chinese Foreign Ministry said, commenting on Israeli military's ground operations in southern Lebanon, which were followed by Iran's missile strikes against Israel.

"China calls on the international community, especially major countries with influence, to play a constructive role and avoid further turmoil," the spokesperson said in a statement.

China, it added, believes that the protracted fighting in Gaza is the root cause of the fresh round of turmoil in the Middle East, and all parties need to work urgently for a "comprehensive" and "lasting" cease-fire.

Since Sept. 23, Israel has launched massive airstrikes against what it calls Hezbollah targets across Lebanon, killing more than 1,000 people and injuring over 2,950 others, according to the Lebanese Health Ministry.

The top leadership of Hezbollah was killed in the Israeli assaults, including its leader Hassan Nasrallah.

Hezbollah and Israel have been engaged in cross-border warfare since the start of Israel's war on Gaza, which has killed more than 41,600 people, most of them women and children, following an attack by the Palestinian group Hamas last October.

The international community has warned that Israeli attacks in Lebanon could escalate the Gaza conflict into a wider regional war.