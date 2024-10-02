902 Palestinian families wiped out in Gaza by Israel over past year: Media office

The Israeli army has wiped out 902 Palestinian families in the Gaza Strip since Oct. 7, 2023, the government media office in Gaza stated Wednesday.

"As part of the ongoing genocide carried out by the Israeli occupation army with full American support, the occupation army has exterminated 902 Palestinian families, erasing them from the civil registry by killing all their members during a year of genocide in Gaza," said the media office.

In staggering figures, the office clarified that the Israeli army "exterminated 1,364 Palestinian families by killing all their members, leaving only one individual per family, and similarly wiped out 3,472 Palestinian families, leaving just two individuals per family."

"These massacres occur with the participation of several European and Western countries that supply the occupation (forces) with lethal and internationally prohibited weapons, such as the United Kingdom, Germany, France, and others," added the office.

It urged "the international community and all international organizations to pressure the U.S. administration and the criminal occupation to stop the genocide and halt the ongoing and continuous bloodshed."

Israel has continued its brutal offensive on the Gaza Strip following an attack by the Palestinian group Hamas last Oct. 7, despite a UN Security Council resolution calling for an immediate cease-fire.

Nearly 41,700 people have since been killed, mostly women and children, and over 96,200 others injured, according to local health authorities.

The Israeli onslaught has displaced almost the entire population of the territory amid an ongoing blockade that has led to severe shortages of food, clean water, and medicine.

Israel faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its actions in Gaza.



















