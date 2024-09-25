Türkiye not to doom Palestinians to starvation, massacre: Foreign minister

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan warned Wednesday against the spillover effect of conflicts in the Middle East, and reiterated support for Palestine.

"We will not stay silent and doom Palestinians to starvation and massacre. We are now facing a spillover of the conflict to Lebanon, and we do not know if it will go beyond.

"Thus, we are in a phase of huge risk of wider conflict," Fidan said at a G20 foreign ministers meeting in New York.

If the Israeli "annihilation" of Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, as well as in the occupied West Bank and East Jerusalem, which is "relentless," Fidan said the broader effect on regional stability and international order will be "inevitable."