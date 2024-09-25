Middle East cannot afford new displacement crisis: UN refugee agency chief

People fleeing from Lebanon arrive on the Syrian side of the border with Lebanon in Jdeidat Yabus in southwestern Syria on September 25, 2024. (AFP Photo)

The Mideast cannot afford yet another displacement crisis, the UN refugee agency said on Wednesday as it tried to help Lebanese civilians fleeing their homes due to Israel's continuing deadly airstrikes.

"Thousands of Lebanese and Syrian people are fleeing Lebanon for Syria in desperation as Israeli airstrikes continue to devastate civilian lives," UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) chief Filippo Grandi said in a statement. "The Middle East cannot afford a new displacement crisis," he added.

The agency is ramping up its support to address the growing displacement crisis, offering essential aid to those escaping the escalating conflict, the statement noted.

"Hundreds of vehicles are backed up in queues at the Syrian border," it said, adding: "Many people are also arriving on foot, carrying what they can. Large crowds, including women, young children and babies are waiting in line after spending the night outdoors in falling temperatures."

Noting that some carry fresh injuries from Israel's recent bombardments, it said the bloodshed is "extracting a terrible toll," driving tens of thousands from their homes.

"It is yet another ordeal for families who previously fled war in Syria only now to be bombed in the country where they sought shelter," Grandi said. "We must avoid replaying these scenes of despair and devastation."

"Let us not create one by forcing more people to abandon their homes. Protecting civilian lives must be the priority," he added.

The UNHCR, in collaboration with the Syrian Arab Red Crescent, is providing critical assistance at border points.

Displaced individuals are receiving food, water, blankets, and mattresses, along with guidance on additional support available within Syria.

'DIRE' SITUATION



However, the humanitarian situation in Syria remains "dire," the statement mentioned, stressing that the country is still grappling with the aftermath of a devastating earthquake earlier this year, compounded by a long-running conflict that has severely damaged infrastructure.

Lebanese authorities report that over 27,000 people have fled their homes within the last 48 hours alone, with the numbers rising steadily, it said.

Recent hostilities have resulted in 558 deaths and left 1,835 injured, the statement added.

The UN agency continues to coordinate efforts across Lebanon, working closely with local authorities and other humanitarian organizations.

Agency teams are on standby to offer immediate relief, including shelter, healthcare, and psychological support, to those affected by the crisis.

Lebanon is home to approximately 1.5 million Syrian refugees and over 11,000 refugees from other countries, further straining the nation's capacity to manage this latest wave of displacement.

More than 570 people have since been killed and over 1,800 others injured due to the recent Israeli attack, according to Lebanon's Health Ministry.

Hezbollah and Israel have been engaged in cross-border warfare since the start of the Israeli war on Gaza, which has killed nearly 41,500 people, mostly women and children, following a cross-border attack by Hamas last October.

The international community has warned against the strikes on Lebanon, as they raise the specter of spreading the Gaza conflict regionally.