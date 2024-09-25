Germany avoids criticizing Israel after its airstrikes killed over 580 in Lebanon

The German government shied away from criticizing Israel on Wednesday, after its latest airstrikes killed more than 580 people in southern Lebanon.

Speaking at a press conference in Berlin, German Foreign Ministry deputy spokesman Christian Wagner blamed Hezbollah for the conflict, and declined to condemn Israel's disproportionate response.

"Israel has the right to defend itself against Hezbollah attacks," Wagner said and emphasized that tens of thousands of Israelis were unable to return to their homes in northern Israel due to the threat posed by Hezbollah.

Israel has pounded several areas in Lebanon since Monday morning amid an escalation in cross-border warfare with Hezbollah. More than 580 people have since been killed and over 1,900 others injured, according to the Health Ministry.

When pressed by journalists, Wagner expressed sympathy for the civilian casualties and hardship faced by the Lebanese people on the border regions, but without criticizing Israel's actions.

"In this conflict, and in conflicts in general, the protection of civilians must be a top priority," he said.

Germany has been a staunch ally of Israel, and government officials have repeatedly said the country bears special responsibility for Israel's security due to its Nazi past.

But critics say Germany's blanket support for the Netanyahu government is seriously undermining its credibility abroad, and Berlin is increasingly isolating itself on the global stage.