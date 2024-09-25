At least 17 Palestinians killed in new Israeli airstrikes in war-torn Gaza

At least 17 Palestinians were killed in fresh Israeli attacks in the war-torn Gaza Strip on Wednesday, according to medical sources.

An Israeli fighter jet hit a house in the Bureij refugee camp in central Gaza, killing three women and two children, a medical source said.

Two more people lost their lives when a drone shelled a group of civilians in Khirbat al-Adas, north of Rafah in southern Gaza, another medical source said.

A Palestinian girl with disabilities succumbed to her injuries from an earlier Israeli strike on her family's home in Rafah, the same source said.

Five bodies were also recovered after two Israeli strikes in the Nuseirat refugee camp in central Gaza, Al-Awda Hospital in the enclave said in a statement.

Three more Gazans were killed in an Israeli strike on a house in Sabra neighborhood in the southern Gaza Strip, a medical source said.

Another strike killed one Palestinian in the northern city of Beit Lahia, the Civil Defense Service said.

Israel has continued its brutal offensive on Gaza since a cross-border attack by the Palestinian group Hamas last October, despite a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate cease-fire.

Nearly 41,500 people, mostly women and children, have since been killed and over 96,000 injured, according to local health authorities.

The Israeli onslaught has displaced almost the entire population of the territory amid an ongoing blockade that has led to severe shortages of food, clean water and medicine.

Israel faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its actions in Gaza.

















