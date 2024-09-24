Spain condemns Israeli attacks on Lebanon, calls for de-escalation in Middle East

The Spanish government on Monday expressed "deep dismay and condemnation" over Israeli attacks on southern and eastern Lebanon, underlining that a cease-fire in Gaza is necessary to reduce regional tension.

In a statement, the government condemned Israel's recent bombardments in response to Hezbollah's attacks on Israel over the weekend, saying "the spiral of violence must stop."

"War must be avoided at all costs. All parties must respect civilian lives and the basic principles of international humanitarian law," said the statement.

The Spanish government stressed that tensions must be de-escalated and UN Security Council Resolution 1701 must be fully implemented.

The resolution aims to resolve hostilities between Israel and Hezbollah and includes provisions for the deployment of Lebanese and UN forces in southern Lebanon.

"An immediate and permanent cease-fire in Gaza is absolutely necessary to reduce regional tension," it added.

At least 492 people, including 42 women and 35 children, were killed and more than 1,645 others injured in massive Israeli airstrikes targeting several areas in Lebanon since Monday morning, according to the Lebanese Health Ministry.

The Israeli army said that it struck around 800 Hezbollah targets in the Bekaa region of southern Lebanon since early morning, marking the heaviest bombardment since the onset of hostilities in October 2023, nearly a year ago.

Tension has mounted between Hezbollah and Israel following a deadly airstrike on Friday that killed at least 45 people, including children and women, and injured dozens in Beirut's southern suburb.

Hezbollah confirmed that at least 16 of its members, including senior leader Ibrahim Aqil and top commander Ahmed Wahbi, were killed in the Israeli strike.

The attack came two days after at least 37 people were killed and over 3,000 others injured in two waves of wireless communication device explosions across Lebanon.