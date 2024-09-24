Israel reports rocket attacks from Lebanon as tension with Hezbollah soars

Israel reported fresh rocket attacks by Hezbollah on Tuesday, a day after deadly airstrikes that killed nearly 500 people in Lebanon.

Israeli Channel 12 said 50 rockets were launched from Lebanon towards the settlement of Kiryat Shmona in the Galilee region. At least 10 rockets were also fired on the northern city of Haifa.

Several homes in Kiryat Shmona were damaged by the rocket barrage, Israel's Army Radio reported.

The Israeli ambulance service Magen David Adom said at least one person was slightly injured from the rocket fire in the Galilee region.

Hezbollah, for its part, said it hit with missiles several military installations in northern Israel, including two airfields and an explosives factory.

The group said the rocket attacks were in support of "the Palestinian people in Gaza and their courageous resistance" and in defense of Lebanon.

Israel launched deadly airstrikes on Lebanon on Monday, killing at least 492 people, including 35 children, and injuring 1,645 others, while thousands of people have fled their homes.

Hezbollah and Israel have been engaged in cross-border warfare since the beginning of Israel's war on Gaza, which has killed over 41,400 people, the majority of whom are women and children, following a cross-border attack by the Palestinian group Hamas on Oct. 7 last year.

Israeli forces intensified their attacks on Lebanon, ignoring the international community's warnings that they would risk spreading the Gaza conflict to other regions.