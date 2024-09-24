9 Palestinians killed in Israeli airstrikes on Nuseirat refugee camp in central Gaza Strip

Nine Palestinians were killed and others, including children and women, were injured on Tuesday in Israeli airstrikes targeting Nuseirat refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip.

Israeli warplanes bombed several homes in Nuseirat, resulting in their near-total destruction and a high number of casualties, eyewitnesses told Anadolu.

Medical sources at Al-Awda Hospital told Anadolu that rescue teams managed to recover six bodies, including three women, from the rubble of the bombed homes.

They noted that rescue teams were still working to locate several missing individuals trapped under the debris.

Separately, an Israeli drone struck a civilian vehicle northeast of the Nuseirat camp, killing three Palestinians, according to paramedics.

Israeli aircraft launched smoke bombs northwest of the camp amidst heavy drone activity, targeting anyone moving in the area, eyewitnesses told Anadolu.

They also reported that Israeli drones targeted an ambulance in the area, injuring one paramedic.

Earlier on Tuesday, 14 Palestinians were killed in Israeli airstrikes targeting homes and civilian vehicles in various areas of the Gaza Strip.

Israeli military vehicles also advanced into the Al-Shaima area north of Beit Lahiya in northern Gaza under heavy fire cover.

Anadolu's correspondent reported that Israeli forces fired bullets and artillery shells toward Beit Lahiya and conducted extensive land leveling operations in the town.

Israel has continued a brutal offensive on Gaza following a cross-border attack by Hamas on Oct. 7 last year, despite a UN Security Council resolution calling for an immediate cease-fire.

More than 41,400 people, mostly women and children, have since been killed and nearly 96,000 injured, according to local health authorities.

The Israeli onslaught has displaced almost the entire population of the territory amid an ongoing blockade that has led to severe shortages of food, clean water, and medicine.

Israel faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its actions in Gaza.























