UN Security Council convenes emergency session amid Israeli attacks on Lebanon

The UN Security Council (UNSC) convened an emergency session Friday about the deadly explosions of pagers and radio devices in Lebanon.

UN Political Affairs chief Rosemary DiCarlo called the exchange of fire between Hezbollah and the Israeli army a "breach of the cessation of hostilities and in violation of resolution 1701."

"The risk of further expansion of this cycle of violence is extremely serious and poses a grave threat to the stability of Lebanon, Israel and the whole region," DiCarlo said at the session, which was requested by Algeria.

DiCarlo noted that "the devastating war in Gaza continues," echoing Secretary-General Antonio Guterres' demand for immediate cease-fire and release of hostages in Gaza.

"The risk to security and stability, not only in Lebanon but also in the region, could not be clearer or graver," she said, urging member states "with influence over the parties to leverage it now."

Noting that "it is not too late to avoid" further "devastation and suffering," DiCarlo urged diplomacy to be used without delay.

﻿Algeria's envoy Amar Bendjama conveyed his country's "full solidarity" with Lebanon and stressed that "these acts of aggression amount to war crimes."

Bendjama stressed that "turning civilian devices into bombs threatening the safety of all and posing a significant threat."

Citing Israeli officials' threats "to launch a large-scale war in Lebanon," Bendjama said statements by the officials and the airstrike carried out Friday against Beirut are "proof that the Israeli occupying power is not at all interested in peace."

He urged the Council to enforce resolution 1701 -- which aims to halt hostilities and stabilize the region -- and demanded that the Israeli aggression "must cease" and Tel Aviv "must withdraw from all occupied Lebanese territories."

US deputy envoy Robert Wood reaffirmed that Washington "played no role" in the deadly communication devices explosions.

"The Security Council cannot ignore the origins of this particular conflict between Israel and Hezbollah," he added, apparently blaming Hamas for the current outbreak.

- EXPLOSIONS OF COMMUNICATION DEVICES IN LEBANON 'UNHEARD OF IN HISTORY'

Wood claimed that Hezbollah is receiving "training, arms and financing from Iran," as he accused Tehran of supporting Hamas.

Wood reiterated the US' unwavering support to Israel against Hezbollah attacks and said, "The US continues to believe a diplomatic resolution is the only way to create the conditions for displaced Lebanese and Israeli civilians to return to their homes with safety and security."

Chinese envoy Fu Cong also denounced the explosions of communication devices and described it as something "unheard of in history."

"This practice is, without a doubt, a gross violation of a country's sovereignty and security and a blatant breach of international law, particularly international humanitarian law, is an act that tramples on human lives with unconscionable callousness," he said.

Cong demanded "a full investigation" on the attacks and encouraged Israel to "forego its obsession with the use of force and to halt without delay, its militia operations in Gaza, its violations of Lebanon sovereignty and security, and its adventurism that risks dragging the region into yet another devastating catastrophe."

Russia's ambassador Vassily Nebenzia said the preparators of the explosion attacks "have deliberately been seeking to foment a large-scale military confrontation."

"They have striven to provoke a new major Middle East war," he said, adding it is not the first attempt.

Russia considers the explosions a "terrorist attack," resulting from the US administration's "pseudo diplomacy," he said.

Lebanon's Foreign Minister Abdallah Rashid Bouhabib attended the session and said the attacks "represent a serious, unprecedented event in the history of wars."

"They come in the aftermath of Israeli declarations concerning a full-scale war on Lebanon, sending Lebanon back to the 'Stone Age,'" he said. "Israel, through this terrorist aggression, has violated the basic principles of international humanitarian law and did not distinguish between civilians and military personnel."

"It is clear that Israel continues to ignore the international legitimacy here and human rights because it is used to never be held accountable," he added.

Bouhabib, demanding an end to Israeli impunity, said, "Israel cannot remain in the in the East unless it makes peace with the peoples of this region."

He urged the Council to compel Israel to halt its aggression and implement UNSC resolutions, warning that failure to act could lead to a war that threatens the East and West.









