Jordan condemns Israeli attack on school sheltering displaced Gazans

Jordan condemned on Saturday a deadly Israeli airstrike on a school sheltering displaced civilians in Gaza City.



At least 22 people, including 13 children and six women, were killed early Saturday when Israeli fighter jets hit a school housing displaced civilians in the Zeitoun neighborhood of Gaza City, according to local authorities.



In a statement, the Jordanian Foreign Ministry reiterated its rejection of "Israel's ongoing violations of international law, international humanitarian law, and the Geneva Convention regarding the protection of civilians during the time of war of 1949."



It underlined the necessity of "ensuring the protection of civilians, vital facilities that provide essential services to our Palestinian brothers, humanitarian facilities, and shelters, which international law mandates must be protected."



Jordan renewed its call for the international community, especially the UN Security Council, to take "immediate and decisive steps to halt the war crimes being committed by Israel and to provide protection for Palestinian civilians."



"International silence encourages Israel to continue committing more crimes, exacerbating the suffering of the Palestinian people," it added.



Israel has continued its brutal offensive on Gaza since a Hamas attack last October despite a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate cease-fire.



Nearly 41,400 people, mostly women and children, have since been killed and over 95,700 injured, according to local health authorities.



The Israeli onslaught has displaced almost the entire population of the territory amid an ongoing blockade that has led to severe shortages of food, clean water, and medicine.









