Airspace closed in northern Israel amid security concerns

Israel has closed its airspace in the northern region due to security concerns, local media reported on Saturday.

According to the Israeli Public Broadcasting Corporation, the airspace has been closed from the city of Hadera to the Lebanese border for 24 hours due to escalating tension in the region.

This move came amid ongoing hostilities between Israel and Hezbollah in southern Lebanon, with both sides exchanging fire in recent days.

On Friday, Israel said it assassinated Hezbollah's top military commander Ibrahim Aqil, along with senior commanders from the group's elite Radwan Force during an airstrike on Beirut's southern suburb.

According to Lebanon's Health Ministry, the death toll from Friday's airstrike on Beirut's southern suburb has risen to 31.

The airstrike marked the third attack by Israel on the southern suburb since an ongoing wave of hostilities began nearly a year ago.

The airstrike occurred amid a new wave of Israeli escalation in Lebanon, with Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant announcing Thursday that the conflict with Hezbollah has entered "a new phase."









