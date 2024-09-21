2 Palestinians killed in Israeli airstrike on displaced persons’ tent in southern Gaza

Two Palestinians were killed on Saturday in an Israeli airstrike targeting a tent that shelters displaced people in the Sheikh Nasser area of Khan Younis in southern Gaza, according to a medical source.

The source at the Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis told Anadolu that two bodies were brought to the hospital following the Israeli drone strike on the tent.

Witnesses reported that an Israeli drone targeted the tent. Those inside were evacuated to the hospital, though their health condition was not immediately known.

As Israel's war rages on, many Palestinians have been forcibly displaced from their destroyed homes, resorting to setting up makeshift tents in various areas lacking basic necessities.

Over the past months, Israeli forces have repeatedly targeted these shelters, leaving hundreds of Palestinians dead or injured.

One of the most devastating incidents occurred on Sept. 10, when Israeli forces bombed a camp for displaced persons in the Al-Mawasi area west of Khan Younis, killing 40 people and wounding 60, according to official Palestinian reports.

Israel has continued a brutal offensive on Gaza following a cross-border attack by the Palestinian group Hamas on Oct. 7 last year, despite a UN Security Council resolution calling for an immediate cease-fire.

Nearly 41,300 people, mostly women and children, have since been killed and more than 95,500 injured, according to local health authorities.

The Israeli onslaught has displaced almost the entire population of the territory amid an ongoing blockade that has led to severe shortages of food, clean water and medicine.

Israel faces accusations of genocide at the International Court of Justice for its actions in Gaza.









