Israeli settlers raid a primary school in the West Bank, assaulting students and teachers

It was reported that seven people were injured in an attack carried out by Israeli settlers, who are occupying Palestinian lands, on a primary school in the occupied West Bank.

Palestinian sources in the region stated that Israeli settlers, who have been seizing Palestinian lands, attacked the Arab Kaabneh Primary School located in the al-Mu'arrajat area, northwest of Jericho.



The attackers stormed the school wielding sticks and assaulted students and teachers.

In a written statement, the Palestinian Red Crescent announced that seven people injured in the attack were taken to the hospital.



Meanwhile, footage shared on social media shows the Israeli settlers, armed with sticks, storming the school.



The video captures the attackers assaulting those trying to intervene and chasing others.



The cries and screams of those present at the school during the attack can also be heard in the footage.



One individual attempting to film the raid was also seen being assaulted by the attackers.

Israeli settlers, who are occupying Palestinian lands, frequently carry out attacks on Palestinian villages and towns in the occupied West Bank.

It has been noted that these attacks have significantly increased, especially since October 7.