Israeli army digs trench along Jordan border

The Israeli army is digging a trench along the border with Jordan, according to local media on Monday.

The trench, being dug in the northern and southern sections of the Wadi Araba area, aims to prevent infiltration by armed groups, Israel Hayom newspaper said.

This move is part of a broader strategy to prevent unauthorized vehicle crossings from Jordan into Israel, the daily added.

"The army admits that this step is not a final solution, but it will significantly delay the infiltration of gunmen," the newspaper said.

There was no comment from the Israeli army on the report.

Last week, three Israelis were killed when a Jordanian truck driver opened fire at King Hussein (Allenby) Bridge Crossing between Jordan and the Israel-occupied West Bank.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu visited the Jordan Valley in the occupied West Bank last week and vowed to work with Jordan to secure their shared border. He announced plans to build a fence to curb what he called weapon smuggling and infiltration through the border.

Amman condemned Netanyahu's visit and his "baseless claims" that aim to expand Israeli control over occupied Palestinian lands.

Tensions have been running high across the occupied West Bank amid Israel's devastating military offensive on Gaza, which has killed more than 41,200 people, mostly women and children, since Oct. 7 last year.

At least 704 people, including 159 children, have since been killed and more than 5,700 injured by Israeli fire in the West Bank, according to the Health Ministry.

The escalation followed a landmark opinion by the International Court of Justice on July 19, which declared Israel's decades-long occupation of Palestinian land unlawful and called for the evacuation of all settlements in the West Bank and East Jerusalem.