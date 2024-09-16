Israel kills 10 Palestinians in Gaza airstrike, including women, children

At least 10 Palestinians were killed, including women and children, and 13 others injured in an Israeli airstrike that struck a home in the central Gaza Strip on Monday, medical officials reported.

Al-Awda Hospital in the Nuseirat refugee camp confirmed the fatalities and the injuries resulting from the airstrike on a residential home in the camp.

Witnesses told Anadolu that rescue teams are actively searching for potential survivors beneath the debris of the house, which was completely destroyed in the attack.

Israel has continued its military offensive on Gaza following a cross-border assault by the Palestinian group Hamas last October. Despite a UN Security Council resolution calling for an immediate cease-fire, the conflict persists.

According to local health authorities, more than 41,200 people, primarily women and children, have been killed, and over 95,300 injured since the offensive began. The Israeli strikes have displaced nearly the entire population of Gaza, worsening shortages of food, clean water, and medicine under a longstanding blockade.

Israel is currently facing accusations of genocide at the International Court of Justice for its actions in Gaza.