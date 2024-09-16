At least 4 Gazans killed in Israeli strike on bakery in Khan Younis

At least four Palestinians, including a child, were killed on Monday when an Israeli airstrike hit a bakery serving displaced families in the southern Gaza city of Khan Younis, a medical source said.

Witnesses said the targeted bakery is located in an area designated by the Israeli army as a " humanitarian safe zone ."

The attack was the latest in Israeli airstrikes targeting civilian facilities, including schools, hospitals, and places of worship, across the Gaza Strip.

Under the rules of war, targeting such civilian facilities can constitute a war crime.

Israel has continued its brutal offensive on the Gaza Strip following an attack by the Palestinian group Hamas last Oct. 7, despite a UN Security Council resolution calling for an immediate cease-fire.

More than 41,200 people, mostly women and children, have since been killed and over 95,400 injured, according to local health authorities.

The Israeli onslaught has displaced almost the entire population of the territory amid an ongoing blockade that has led to severe shortages of food, clean water and medicine.

Israel faces accusations of genocide for its actions in Gaza at the International Court of Justice.