Tel Aviv luring 30,000 African asylum seekers for permanent residency to join Israeli army: Report

The Israeli government is luring around 30,000 asylum seekers from African countries for permanent residency in the country if they join their armed forces in their offensive against Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, local media disclosed on Sunday, adding that it could endanger their lives as the majority of them came to work in agriculture fields.

Israel is recruiting African asylum seekers to fight in the Gaza Strip in exchange for promises of permanent status, the Israeli daily Haaretz said in an exclusive report.

"Defense officials realized they could use the help of the asylum seekers and exploit their desire to obtain permanent status in Israel as an incentive.

"Israel's defense establishment is offering African asylum seekers who contribute to the war effort in Gaza-risking their lives-assistance in obtaining permanent status in Israel," the daily said.

Citing defense officials, the newspaper says these procedures are conducted "in an organized manner, with the guidance of defense establishment legal advisers."

However, "the ethical considerations of recruiting asylum seekers have not been addressed."

So far, "no asylum seekers who contributed to the war effort have been granted official status."

According to the daily, approximately 30,000 African asylum seekers, the majority of whom are young men, reside in Israel, with about 3,500 Sudanese enjoying temporary status while their asylum applications are pending.

It noted that during the Oct. 7 Hamas attack, three asylum seekers were killed. In the aftermath, many volunteered for agricultural work and civilian command centers, with some even willing to enlist in the Israeli forces.

"Military sources say the defense establishment has made use of asylum seekers in various operations, some of which were reported in the media," the newspaper said.

"Some people have expressed objections to the practice, arguing that it exploits people who have fled their countries due to war," the daily stated, adding that these voices have been silenced.

South African citizens who join the Israeli army during the ongoing Gaza conflict could face prosecution at home, the South African Foreign Ministry warned on Dec. 18 of last year.

The South African government is gravely concerned by reports that some South African citizens and permanent residents have joined or are considering joining the Israeli forces in the war in Gaza and the other Occupied Palestinian Territories, a ministry statement said.

"Such action can potentially contribute to the violation of international law and the commission of further international crimes, thus making them liable for prosecution in South Africa," it added.

Israel has continued its brutal offensive on Gaza since a Hamas attack last October despite a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate cease-fire.

More than 41,200 people, mostly women and children, have since been killed and over 95,300 injured, according to local health authorities.

The Israeli onslaught has displaced almost the entire population of the territory amid an ongoing blockade that has led to severe shortages of food, clean water, and medicine.

Israel faces accusations of genocide for its actions in Gaza at the International Court of Justice.





















