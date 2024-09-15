Another journalist killed in Israeli attack in Gaza as death toll rises to 173 since Oct. 7

Another Palestinian journalist was killed in an Israeli airstrike on the Gaza Strip, bringing the total number of media professionals killed since Oct. 7 of last year to 173, the media office in Gaza said on Sunday.

According to a statement from the media office, the Israeli army killed Abdullah Shakshak, "who worked with several Arab media outlets."

The statement condemned Israel's targeting of Palestinian journalists and called on the international community to hold the Israeli government accountable for "crimes against journalists."

The statement urged the international community, international organizations, and organizations concerned with the media industry and journalism to "deter the occupation (Israeli government), pursue it in international courts for its ongoing crimes, and pressure it to stop the genocide and the killing and assassination of Palestinian journalists."

Israel has continued its brutal offensive on Gaza since a Hamas attack last October despite a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate cease-fire.

More than 41,200 people, mostly women and children, have since been killed and over 95,300 injured, according to local health authorities.

The Israeli onslaught has displaced almost the entire population of the territory amid an ongoing blockade that has led to severe shortages of food, clean water, and medicine.

Israel faces accusations of genocide for its actions in Gaza at the International Court of Justice.





















