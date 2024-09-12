Hezbollah rockets cause fires in northern Israel amid border tension

A barrage of rockets were fired by Lebanese group Hezbollah towards Israeli settlements in northern Israel on Thursday, local media said.

Israeli Channel 12 said 15 rockets were launched from Lebanon towards Western Galilee region with some being intercepted by the Israeli army's air defense systems.

The rockets caused fires in at least two locations in Western Galilee, the broadcaster said. No injuries were reported.

Air-raid sirens sounded in a number of Israeli settlements adjacent to the border with Lebanon, according to an Anadolu reporter.

Hezbollah, for its part, said that its fighters had targeted the Malikiyah military site in northern Israel with "appropriate weapons."

Rocket attacks were also fired towards the settlements of Rosh HaNikra and Metzuva, it added.

Tensions have spiked along Lebanon's border with Israel amid cross-border attacks between Hezbollah and Israeli forces as Tel Aviv pressed ahead with its offensive on Gaza, which has killed more than 41,100 people since Oct. 7 following an attack by the Palestinian resistance group, Hamas.





















