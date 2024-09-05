Gaza begins 2nd phase of polio vaccination campaign in southern cities

A Palestinian child is vaccinated against polio, amid the Israel-Hamas conflict, in Deir Al-Balah in the central Gaza Strip, September 4, 2024. (REUTERS)

The Gaza Health Ministry announced Wednesday the completion of the first phase of its polio vaccination campaign, with 189,551 children immunized in the central Gaza Strip.

It marks a critical milestone in Gaza's efforts to combat the disease.

The ministry said efforts were focused on areas such as Heker Al-Jamea, Wadi As-Salqa and Al-Baraka within the central Gaza governorate.

It also announced that the second phase will commence Thursday in the southern provinces of Khan Younis and Rafah, with continued efforts in the central region.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has been involved in the campaign, reporting that nearly 190,000 children have received the vaccine since the campaign launched in early September.

The campaign is part of an urgent response to safeguard children against polio, particularly as Gaza faces ongoing public health challenges amid a brutal onslaught by Israel.

The Palestinian Health Ministry announced Aug. 25 the arrival of the first batch of vaccines totaling 1.26 million doses.

The campaign focuses on central Gaza from Sept. 1 to 4, followed by Khan Younis from Sept. 5 to 9 and will conclude in Gaza City and the northern regions from Sept. 9 to 12, according to official sources.

The urgency of the campaign was underscored by the confirmation of Gaza's first polio case in 25 years in a 10-month-old child last month.

On Aug. 16, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called for a seven-day humanitarian cease-fire to allow the vaccination of 640,000 children -- a request that was supported by the UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA).

Israel has continued its brutal offensive on Gaza since an Oct. 7 Hamas attack despite a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate cease-fire.

More than 40,800 Palestinians, mostly women and children, have since been killed and nearly 94,400 injured, according to local health authorities.

An ongoing blockade of the enclave has led to severe shortages of food, clean water and medicine, leaving much of the region in ruins.

Israel faces accusations of genocide for its actions in Gaza at the International Court of Justice.



















