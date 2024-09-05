36 Palestinian journalists in Gaza detained by Israel since Oct. 7, local authorities say

Israel has detained 36 Palestinian journalists from the Gaza Strip since last Oct. 7, local authorities said on Thursday.

"We documented the arrest of 36 journalists by Israel in the course of its genocidal war on Gaza," Ismail Thawabteh, who heads Gaza's government media office, told Anadolu.

He said only four journalists were released, while 32 others remain in detention.

According to Thawabteh, at least 172 journalists were killed in Israeli attacks in Gaza since Oct. 7, 2023.

The Israeli army has systematically targeted Palestinian journalists in Gaza during its attacks on the enclave despite warnings from international press groups.

Israel has continued its brutal offensive on the Gaza Strip since an Oct. 7 Hamas attack despite a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate cease-fire.

More than 40,800 Palestinians, mostly women and children, have since been killed and nearly 94,300 others injured, according to local health authorities.

An ongoing blockade of the enclave has led to severe shortages of food, clean water and medicine, leaving much of the region in ruins.

Israel faces accusations of genocide for its actions in Gaza at the International Court of Justice.











