Saudi foreign minister arrives in Iraq to boost relations

This handout picture released by Iraq's Prime Minister's Media Office on August 22, 2024 shows Prime Minister Mohamed Shia al-Sudani (R) receiving Saudi Arabia's Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan in Baghdad. (AFP Photo)

Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan arrived in Baghdad on Thursday for talks with Iraqi officials on ways of cementing bilateral relations.

Bin Farhan was welcomed upon arrival by Iraqi Prime Minister Muhammed Shia al-Sudani. They discussed Iraqi-Saudi relations and "explored prospects for further development in various fields," the Iraqi premier's office said in a statement.

The two sides also reviewed "key developments in the region, including the ongoing (Israeli) aggression on Gaza," the statement said, stressing the importance of joint Arab efforts and coordination of Arab and international action to halt the onslaught.

A Saudi Foreign Ministry statement earlier said that bin Farhan will explore during his visit ways to strengthen relations between Saudi Arabia and Iraq in various areas.

Israel has continued its brutal offensive on the Gaza Strip following an attack by the Palestinian resistance group Hamas last Oct. 7, despite a UN Security Council resolution calling for an immediate cease-fire.

The onslaught has resulted in nearly 40,300 Palestinian deaths, mostly women and children, and over 93,000 injuries, according to local health authorities.

In 2015, Saudi Arabia reopened its embassy in Baghdad after a 25-year rupture following the 1990 invasion of Kuwait by the Saddam Hussein regime. Since then, the countries have signed several pacts and exchanged diplomatic visits.

















