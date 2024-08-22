At least 1 Palestinian killed every day in August by Israeli airstrikes on West Bank: UN

The UN on Wednesday reported that at least one Palestinian has been killed every day in August, on average, by Israeli airstrikes on the West Bank.

Citing the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs' (OCHA) latest report, UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric said: "More than 600 Palestinians have been killed in the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, since October. The vast majority were killed by Israeli forces, with at least 11 fatalities caused by Israeli settlers."

OCHA also noted that "at least one Palestinian has been killed every day in August by Israeli airstrikes," adding that these airstrikes have claimed the lives of 128 Palestinians, including more than two dozen children since October.

Dujarric said: "OCHA has recorded some 1,270 attacks by Israeli settlers against Palestinians over the past 10 months, causing deaths and injuries and damage to property."

Emphasizing that there is no safe place for civilians in Gaza, Dujarric stressed: "Civilians must be allowed to seek protection, and those displaced must be guaranteed the right to voluntarily return."

Asked about the Israel's recent deadly attack on Salah al-Din school sheltering displaced civilians in Gaza City, the UN spokesman said they are "trying to get a bit more detail."

"It is yet another example of the suffering of civilians in this conflict and the fact that there really are no safe places," he added.