UK, France warn of devastating consequences of Iranian retaliation

UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy and French Foreign Minister Stephane Sejourne issued on Sunday a stern warning about the potentially catastrophic consequences of any Iranian retaliation over the assassination of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran.

"One miscalculation, and the situation risks spiralling into an even deeper and more intractable conflict. This cycle, with its tendency towards escalation, is making progress towards a political solution harder," they wrote in a joint article for The Observer.

The ministers emphasized that such actions could not only derail the ongoing negotiations for a cease-fire in Gaza, but also have broader, devastating impacts on the region.

The article outlined the fragile situation in Gaza, where Israel has killed more than 40,000 Palestinians since the Oct. 7 Hamas incursion that claimed 1,200 lives and around 250 were taken as hostages, the necessity of a two-state solution, and the importance of long-term security and stability in the region.

The ministers said that since last October, tensions have been rising not just in Gaza but also in Lebanon.

Lammy and Sejourne highlighted the cycle of violence witnessed in the region, warning that it risks deepening and becoming increasingly intractable due to miscalculations. This cycle, they argued, makes it harder to achieve a political solution, which is urgently needed.

The article stressed that the national interests and security of both France and the UK, as well as the security of Europe and the Middle East, are interconnected, prompting the two countries to work closely together.

"All sides should focus on the recently restarted negotiations on a ceasefire and hostage deal in Gaza," the ministers said. "These talks offer a vital opportunity to secure an immediate ceasefire that ends the horrendous conflict in Gaza."

"It's never too late for peace," they said. "An all-out conflict across the region is in nobody's interests. All parties need to show restraint and invest in diplomacy. Any Iranian attack would have devastating consequences, not least in undermining current Gaza ceasefire negotiations."

They reinforced that "urgently securing such a deal is in the interests of Israelis, Palestinians and the wider region" and that only a deal can "relieve civilian suffering" and "restore communities' sense of security."

"Only a deal can open up the space for progress towards a two-state solution-the only long-term route to safety, security and dignity for Israelis and Palestinians alike," the column read.

"There can be no delays or excuses. We must all come together. Reconnect in the interests of peace."

In a first joint UK-France visit in more than 10 years, Lammy and Sejourne visited on Friday Israel as well as occupied Palestinian territories.