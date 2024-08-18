Israeli forces target Turkish TV crew in war-torn Gaza

The Israeli army targeted a vehicle carrying a news team from Turkish public broadcaster TRT in what it claimed to be a "safe" area of Khan Younis, the southern Gaza city on Sunday, the channel said.

TRT Arabi reporter Sami Barhoum and his team were targeted in a shooting incident, with long-barreled weapons firing at their vehicle. Five bullets hit the car.

While there were no casualties, Barhoum sustained minor injuries.

"While we were on a field mission for the TRT network, we were directly shot by Israeli forces in the northwest of Khan Younis," Barhoum said.

"We were on a field mission ... (and) this car is for the press. To wear the protective gear and helmet is all that indicates that we are journalists."

TURKISH OFFICIALS CONDEMN ATTACK



Turkish parliament speaker Numan Kurtulmuş condemned the attack, extending his well-wishes to TRT.

"Whatever Netanyahu and his gang may do to cover up their crimes and avoid the punishment imposed by international law, they will be held accountable for their actions sooner or later," he said.

Turkish Vice President Cevdet Yılmaz also echoed the sentiments. "These attacks will not cover up the war crimes and crimes against humanity committed against the oppressed Palestinian people, which are etched into the collective memory of humanity."