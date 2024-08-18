EU warns of humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza, West Bank amid rising dangers for aid workers

EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell speaks during a press conference, in Hanoi, Vietnam, July 31, 2024. (REUTERS File Photo)

The EU has issued a stark warning about the ongoing humanitarian crisis in the occupied West Bank and Gaza, highlighting that the past 10 months have seen a visible and severe deterioration in conditions.

In a joint statement, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell and Commissioner for Crisis Management and Humanitarian Aid Janez Lenarcic, said 2023 was the deadliest year on record for humanitarian workers, with fears that 2024 may follow a similarly tragic trajectory.

The statement, released ahead of Aug. 19 World Humanitarian Day, emphasized the critical role of humanitarian aid workers in conflict zones and the increasingly perilous conditions under which they operate.

The EU officials pointed out that local humanitarian workers, in particular, face the highest risks of being killed, kidnapped, or injured while performing their duties.

They stressed that these individuals must be protected at all costs, underlining it is an obligation under international humanitarian law.

The joint statement also touched on the EU's efforts to provide legal assistance and financial grants to local aid workers facing threats while carrying out their missions.

Borrell and Lenarcic called for the international community to safeguard the security of humanitarian workers.

"In recent years, we have observed a devastating trend where some states blatantly disregard the basic norms of international humanitarian law in the conflicts they are involved in," the statement said.