3 rockets fired from Lebanon hit northern Israel

Three rockets launched from Lebanon struck the Margaliot area in northern Israel on Sunday, according to the Israeli army.

The rockets landed in open areas in the Upper Galilee's region, causing no casualties, the Israeli Army Radio reported.

This incident follows a series of recent escalations along the Israeli-Lebanese border.

On Saturday, two Israeli soldiers were injured, one seriously, when a rocket fired from Lebanon hit the Upper Galilee area.

In that attack, the Israeli military reported that 55 rockets were launched from Lebanon, with some landing in open fields and sparking fires that required emergency response teams to extinguish.

Fears of a full-fledged war between Israel and Hezbollah have grown amid an exchange of cross-border attacks especially after the July 30 assassination of Hezbollah commander Fuad Shukr in Beirut.

The escalation comes against the backdrop of a deadly Israeli onslaught on Gaza, which has killed nearly 40,100 people since last October, since an attack by the Palestinian resistance group Hamas.









