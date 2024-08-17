9 killed in Israeli airstrike on southern Lebanese towns

At least nine Lebanese were killed and five others injured in an overnight Israeli airstrike on southern Lebanese towns.

According to the Lebanese National News Agency, the Lebanese Health Ministry reported on Saturday that a recent Israeli air raid on the Wadi al-Kfour area in Nabatieh killed nine civilians, including a woman and her two children.

Five others were injured in the attack, with two in critical condition, according to an initial report from the ministry, added the agency.

Separately, the Israeli army confirmed the strikes, stating that its fighter jets targeted several military buildings associated with Hezbollah in the areas of Hanin and Maroun al-Ras.

It also reported an attack in the Nabatieh region claiming to have targeted a Hezbollah military site.

There was no immediate comment from the Hezbollah group on the reports.

Fears have grown of a full-fledged war between Israel and Hezbollah amid an exchange of cross-border attacks especially after the July 30 assassination of Hezbollah commander Fuad Shukr in Beirut.

The escalation comes against the backdrop of a deadly Israeli onslaught on Gaza, which has killed over 40,000 people since last October.







