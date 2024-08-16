UN envoy calls on Israeli government to stop settler violence

The UN special coordinator for the Middle East peace process condemned Friday the recent attack by illegal Israeli settlers in the occupied West Bank.

"Strongly condemn yesterday's attack by Israeli settlers who rampaged in the Palestinian village of Jit in (the occupied) West Bank & terrorized its community, with 1 Palestinian man killed & property damaged.

"Concrete steps to ensure full accountability for all involved (are) urgently needed. I call on the Israeli government to stop settler violence," Tor Wennesland said on X.

His remarks came a day after illegal Israeli settlers killed a Palestinian citizen, seriously injured another and set fire to four homes and six vehicles owned by Palestinians during an incursion into the village of Jit in the West Bank, according to local media reports.

Witnesses told Anadolu that the Israeli army provided protection to the settlers during their raid on the village.

Israeli settler attacks against Palestinians in the occupied West Bank have spiked since Oct. 7, according to Palestinian sources. At least 18 Palestinians have been killed and 785 injured in those attacks.

The methods employed by illegal settlers varied from firing live ammunition to beatings, stoning vehicles, and attacking homes, families, and farmers.