Israeli security officials warn government of imminent attack by Iran, Hezbollah: Report

Israeli security officials have warned the government of an imminent attack by Iran and Hezbollah, Israeli media reported on Friday.

Officials in Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office informed the Security Cabinet that they do not rule out the possibility of an attack within a short timeframe, Israel's Channel 12 claimed.

According to the channel, security and intelligence officials briefed Cabinet members on Thursday, conveying the potential threat.

Officials planned to convene the Cabinet meeting in advance but admitted that there was no guarantee that the meeting or any subsequent actions would prevent the anticipated attack.

In late July, Israel heightened its alert in anticipation of potential retaliation from Iran and Hezbollah following the assassination of Hamas political bureau chief Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran and Hezbollah leader Fouad Shukr in Beirut.

Fears have grown of a full-fledged war between Israel on one side and Hezbollah and Iran on the other.

The escalation comes against the backdrop of a deadly Israeli onslaught on Gaza, which has killed over 40,000 people since last October, since an attack by the Palestinian resistance group Hamas.























