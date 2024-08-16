Egyptian foreign minister urges immediate de-escalation to prevent regional war

Egypt on Friday called for an immediate halt to the escalating tensions in the region, warning against the dangers of being drawn into a full-scale war.

At a press conference following his meeting with Lebanese Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri in Beirut, Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty emphasized the critical importance of de-escalation to prevent further destabilization in the Mideast.

"I conveyed a message of support from Egypt to Lebanon, stressing that the security and stability of Lebanon are of vital interest to both Egypt and the broader Arab world," Abdelatty said.

He also underscored the urgent need for a cease-fire in Gaza, identifying the unresolved Palestinian issue as the core of the region's ongoing conflicts.

"We strongly condemn the policy of targeted assassinations and reiterate our support for Lebanon's unity and sovereignty," he added.

Abdelatty's visit to Lebanon's capital, which began earlier on Friday, is part of a broader effort to engage with Lebanese officials and discuss the latest developments in the region.

His remarks come amid ongoing clashes between Lebanese and Palestinian factions, including Hezbollah, and Israel along the border, which have resulted in hundreds of casualties, mostly on the Lebanese side.

Fears have grown of a full-fledged war between Israel and Hezbollah amid an exchange of cross-border attacks especially after the July 31 assassination of Hamas political bureau chief Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran and Hezbollah commander Fuad Shukr in Beirut the previous day.

The escalation comes against the backdrop of a deadly Israeli onslaught on Gaza, which has killed over 40,000 people since last October, since an attack by the Palestinian resistance group Hamas.


























