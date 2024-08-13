Magnitude 4.8 earthquake strikes Jordan-Syria region

A magnitude 4.8 earthquake struck the Jordan-Syria region late Monday, said the German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ).

The quake occurred at a depth of 10 kilometers (6.2 miles), the GFZ said, with the epicenter in Syria.

The GFZ earlier reported the magnitude at 5.46 but later revised it.

The Turkish Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) said a 5.2 magnitude earthquake struck at 23.56 local time (2056GMT). The epicenter was in the Syrian city of Hama.

Residents in southeastern provinces of Türkiye including Gaziantep, Şanlıurfa, Kilis, Adıyaman and Hatay felt the quake, AFAD added.

No further information was shared about damage or casualties.






















