US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Tuesday urged Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to prevent further "provocative actions" after a far-right minister led prayers at the flashpoint Al-Aqsa mosque compound.

"Prime Minister Netanyahu's office has made clear that the actions of Minister (Itamar) Ben Gvir are inconsistent with Israeli policy. We will look to the government of Israel to prevent similar incidents in the future," Blinken said in a statement.