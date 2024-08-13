EU slams 'provocations' by far-right Israeli minister at Al-Aqsa mosque

The EU condemned "provocations" by Israel's far-right National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir after officials said he performed prayers at the Al-Aqsa mosque compound in annexed east Jerusalem.

"The EU strongly condemns the provocations by Israeli Min. Ben Gvir who, during his visit to the Holy Sites, advocated for the violation of the status quo," EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell wrote on X.

On Tuesday morning, Ben Gvir and some 2,250 other Israelis walked through the compound in groups, singing Jewish hymns, under the protection of Israeli police, an official from the Waqf, the Jordanian body that is custodian of the site, told AFP.

Ben Gvir, who has often defied the Israeli government's longstanding ban on Jewish prayer at the mosque compound, vowed to "defeat Hamas" in Gaza in a video he filmed during his visit.

The compound is Islam's third holiest site and a symbol of Palestinian national identity but it is also Judaism's holiest place, revered as the site of the ancient temple destroyed by the Romans in 70 AD.

While Jews and other non-Muslims are allowed to visit the mosque compound in Israeli-annexed east Jerusalem during specified hours, they are not permitted to pray or display religious symbols.

The latest incident comes as the EU and other international powers are trying to calm tensions in the region as Iran warns of retaliation against Israel after the killing of a Hamas leader in Tehran.

Israel has been at war with Hamas since the group's October 7 attack on Israel which resulted in the deaths of 1,198 people, mostly civilians, according to an AFP tally based on Israeli figures.

The Hamas fighters also seized 251 hostages, 111 of whom are still in Gaza, including 39 the Israeli military says are dead.

Israel's military retaliation has killed at least 39,929 people, also mostly civilians, according to figures from the Gaza health ministry.

Borrell has in recent days condemned provocative comments on the war in Gaza by far-right Israeli ministers including Ben Gvir and said that the EU should consider imposing sanctions on them.

An EU official said that European Council President Charles Michel had held phone talks with the president of Iran and the prime minister of Israel since the weekend urging both sides to "exercise restraint".









