Israeli attempt to revise status quo on holy sites 'unduly provocative': UN

The UN on Tuesday stressed its firm stance against any actions that could alter the current status quo of holy sites, particularly the flashpoint Al-Aqsa Mosque.

Asked about Israeli National Security Minister Ben-Gvir seeking revisions to the status quo, deputy spokesman Farhan Haq told reporters that the UN is "against any efforts to change the status quo with the holy sites."

"Al-Aqsa Mosque, like the other holy sites in Jerusalem, should be left to themselves and should be controlled by the existing religious authorities for the sites," he said.

Haq characterized recent actions as "unhelpful" and "unduly provocative," stressing that such behavior could lead to further tensions in an already sensitive region.

Earlier Monday, some 2,250 illegal Israeli settlers as well as Ben-Gvir, his fellow Otzma Yehudit party Minister Yitzhak Wasserlauf, and Likud party lawmaker Amit Halevi stormed the Al-Aqsa complex in occupied East Jerusalem to commemorate Tisha B'Av, an annual Jewish fast day.

Al-Aqsa Mosque is considered the third-holiest site in Islam. Jews refer to the area as the Temple Mount, believing it to be the location of two ancient Jewish temples.

Israel occupied East Jerusalem, where Al-Aqsa is located, during the 1967 Arab-Israeli War. In 1980, Israel annexed the entire city, a move that has never been recognized by the international community.



