Israel has placed nearly 84% of Gaza Strip under evacuation orders: UN

The UN on Monday highlighted the extensive nature of the Israeli military's evacuation orders in the Gaza Strip, saying they cover nearly 84% of the enclave.

Citing the UN's Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), deputy spokesman Farhan Haq told reporters during a news conference that Israel's "ongoing bombardment and hostilities in Gaza continue to kill, injure and displace Palestinians-as well as damage and destroy the homes and infrastructure they rely on."

He said "two evacuation orders were issued by the Israeli military over the weekend for Khan Younis, mostly for areas that were previously placed under evacuation."

The orders have affected around 23 displacement sites, 14 water, sanitation and hygiene facilities and four educational facilities.

"In total, about 305 square kilometers (117.7 square miles), or nearly 84% of the Gaza Strip, have been placed under evacuation orders by the Israeli military," he said.

Haq also noted that the entry of aid supplies into Gaza is severely restricted due to "active hostilities, access constraints, high levels of insecurity, the lack of public order and safety" and other factors.

Asked whether a genocide is unfolding in Gaza, Haq said there would have to be "a judicial ruling" by appropriate courts to label it as genocide.

Referring to his previous statements regarding the situation across the Gaza Strip, he said "these are alarming figures for any conflict anywhere" and called for a cease-fire.

SURGE IN DISPLACEMENT IN LEBANON SINCE JULY 23



On Lebanon, Haq expressed the UN's deep concern over the "increasing number of civilian deaths and rising displacement" there "amid escalating hostilities."

"Over the past month, the numbers of civilians killed has increased by 20%-to a total of 120 since October, with nearly half being women and children," he said, citing OCHA.

Displacement has surged by nearly 4% since July 23, affecting approximately 102,000 people, according to Haq.

"The UN urges all parties to respect their obligations under international humanitarian law, stressing that civilians and civilian infrastructure must be protected at all times," he added.