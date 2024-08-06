Iraq says 2 rockets used in attack on air base housing US forces

The Iraqi military said that two rockets were used in Monday's attack on an air base housing US and coalition forces in western Iraq.

The Ain al-Asad base came under rocket attack on Monday, leaving several US soldiers injured, according to US media, citing officials.

Iraq's Joint Operations Command said Tuesday that two rockets were fired from a vehicle at the base in Haditha district in Anbar province.

It said eight more rockets were prepared for launch at the base.

Iraq "rejects all reckless actions that endanger its military bases, diplomatic missions, or international coalition advisers, which risk escalating tensions and dragging Iraq into conflicts," military said.

It vowed to bring the perpetrators of the attack to justice.

Following the attack, US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said he spoke with Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant and reaffirmed "US commitment to Israel's defense from threats posed by Iran, Lebanese Hezbollah, and other Iran-aligned militia groups."

"We agreed the attack from Iran-aligned militias on US forces stationed at Al-Asad air base in western Iraq marked a dangerous escalation," he said.

Regional tension has escalated after Hamas political bureau chief Ismail Haniyeh was assassinated in Iran's capital Tehran on July 31 after attending the swearing-in ceremony of Iran's new president.

While Hamas and Iran accused Israel of carrying out Haniyeh's assassination, Tel Aviv has not confirmed or denied its responsibility.





