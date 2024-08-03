5 Palestinians killed in Israeli drone strike in occupied West Bank

At least five Palestinians were killed on Saturday in an Israeli drone attack targeting a vehicle in the northern occupied West Bank, said official media.

"An Israeli army drone Saturday morning targeted a Palestinian vehicle on the Zeita-Attil Road, northeast of the occupied West Bank city of Tulkarm, killing five Palestinians," said Palestinian news agency Wafa.

The charred bodies of five people were brought to the city's Thabet Thabet Government Hospital, it added, quoting the hospital director.

One of the fatalities was identified as Yaytham Nuriddin Bleidi, 25, from the Tulkarm refugee camp.

Following the airstrike, Israeli occupation forces stormed and cordoned the scene off, blocking residents from approaching, Wafa added.

The Israeli army confirmed the attack without providing any details.

Tensions have been running high across the occupied West Bank, including Jerusalem, amid a deadly Israeli offensive that has killed nearly 39,500 victims in the Gaza Strip since last Oct. 7.

In a landmark opinion, the International Court of Justice last month declared Israel's decades-long occupation of Palestinian land "illegal" and demanded the evacuation of all existing settlements in the West Bank and East Jerusalem.



