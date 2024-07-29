Turkish foreign minister to attend inauguration ceremony of Iran’s president-elect

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan will visit Tehran on Tuesday to participate in the inauguration ceremony of Iran's President-elect Masoud Pezeshkian.

"Our Minister will visit Tehran on July 30, 2024, to attend the inauguration ceremony of Iran's President-elect Masoud Pezeshkian," the Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Monday.

In the second round of the presidential elections held in Iran on July 5, reformist Tabriz MP and former Health Minister Pezeshkian won 53.7% of the vote, becoming the country's 9th president.

A swearing-in ceremony will be held on Tuesday for Pezeshkian, with representatives including heads of state and ministers from various countries in attendance.

Following this, Pezeshkian will present his cabinet to the Parliament for a vote of confidence.