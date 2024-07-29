News Middle East Israeli military police clash with soldiers over abuse claims - report

Israeli military police clash with soldiers over abuse claims - report

According to reports from Israeli media on Monday, there were confrontations between the military and stationed soldiers during a raid by the Israeli military police at an Israeli military base.

The police reportedly came to the Sde Teiman camp near the desert city of Beersheba to arrest soldiers on charges of abuse, several Israeli media outlets reported. They were investigating allegations of a case of severe mistreatment of a Palestinian prisoner.



An Israeli army spokesman said they were examining the report about the confrontation.



The human rights organization Amnesty International recently accused Israel of mistreating and torturing Palestinian prisoners from the Gaza Strip.



Thousands of so-called security detainees are held in Israeli detention facilities.









