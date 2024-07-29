Ankara rejects reports attributed to Saudi foreign minister about Türkiye-Israel tensions

Türkiye on Monday rejected some media reports about a controversial statement attributed to Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud, clarifying that the top diplomat had not made such remarks.

According to reports, the Saudi foreign minister was alleged to have said: "We find Israel more reasonable and harmonious in the diplomatic tension between Türkiye and Israel."

The Turkish Presidency's Directorate of Communications Center for Combating Disinformation has clarified that these claims are baseless.

In a statement posted on the official X account, the center said: "As a result of investigations, it has been determined that Saudi Arabian Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud did not make such a statement as claimed in the national and international media."

People should rely on credible information, the center urged, adding that its findings are based on information from official Saudi sources.

The center noted that its findings are based on official Saudi sources. "According to information obtained from official Saudi Arabian sources, Faisal bin Farhan has not made such a statement."

Türkiye's Center for Combating Disinformation's prompt response underscores the importance of combating misinformation and ensuring that the public receives accurate information.