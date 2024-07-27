Israel says intercepted drone launched from Lebanon

The Israeli army on Saturday said it intercepted a drone launched from Lebanon over its territorial waters.

An Israeli Navy missile ship, in cooperation with the air force, shot down the drone, according to a statement.

The Army Radio said the drone could be attempting to target the Karish Israeli gas field in the Eastern Mediterranean.

While Hebrew-language daily Yedioth Ahronoth said it was not clear whether the drone's goal was to film the gas field or attack it, Channel 13 suggested it was launched "for the purpose of filming."

The development comes as tensions mount over Israel's war on Gaza and over frequent exchanges of fire across Lebanon's border with Israel.

Israel has killed more than 39,000 people in Gaza since October, and most of the territory's 2.3 million residents have been displaced.

Hezbollah this week released a drone video that it said showed air defense facilities, planes and fuel storage units at Israel's Ramat David airbase.









