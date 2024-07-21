Newborn saved from dead mother’s womb after Israeli strike in Gaza

A Palestinian baby was saved from his mother's womb by doctors after she died of injuries sustained in an Israeli airstrike in the Gaza Strip.

Ola al-Kurd, 25, was nine months pregnant when she lost her life in an Israeli airstrike on her home in the Nuseirat refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip.

The mother was rushed to Al-Awda Hospital in central Gaza where doctors managed to deliver a baby boy from his mother's womb.

The baby was named Yasin and doctors said his health condition was "stable."

"The Israeli army targeted my daughter's house with a high-explosive missile, causing her to fall from the fourth floor," Adnan al-Kurd told Anadolu.

The grandfather called on human rights and international organizations to "urgently intervene to stop the Israeli attacks in the Gaza Strip and hold Israel accountable for its crimes against innocent people."

Flouting a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate cease-fire, Israel has faced international condemnation amid its continued brutal offensive on Gaza since an Oct. 7 attack by Hamas.

Nearly 39,000 Palestinians have since been killed, mostly women and children, and over 89,700 injured, according to local health authorities.

Over nine months into the Israeli onslaught, vast tracts of Gaza lie in ruins amid a crippling blockade of food, clean water and medicine.

Israel is accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice, whose latest ruling ordered it to immediately halt its military operation in Rafah, where more than 1 million Palestinians had sought refuge from the war before it was invaded on May 6.























