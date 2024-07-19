Palestinian man succumbs to his wounds from Israeli fire in West Bank

A Palestinian man succumbed to wounds from Israeli fire he sustained several months ago near Jenin in the northern occupied West Bank.

The Palestinian official news agency Wafa said Yamen Ahmed Asfour, 22, from the town of Arraba, south of Jenin, was shot by the Israeli forces on Jan. 17.

Asfour was treated at the Ibn Sina Hospital in Jenin but his condition remained critical until he was pronounced dead earlier in the day.

Over the past few years, the Israeli military has conducted regular raids in the West Bank, which have escalated with the beginning of the war on Gaza on Oct. 7, 2023. Palestinians have also been violently attacked by illegal Israeli settlers.

At least 577 Palestinians have since been killed and nearly 5,350 others injured by Israeli army fire in the occupied territory, according to the Health Ministry.







